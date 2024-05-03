What channel is Celtic v Hearts? Is it on TV? How to watch, team news, referee, VAR

Celtic will look to take another step closer to retaining their Scottish Premiership title when they hosts third-placed Hearts on Saturday.

The Hoops are three points ahead of Rangers at the top of the table, and have a superior goal difference of +5, with just four matches of the season remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Avoiding defeat would ensure Brendan Rodgers’ side go into next weekend’s potentially pivotal Old Firm clash at Celtic Park as league leaders. A victory would also open up a six-point advantage with Rangers not in action until Sunday afternoon when they host Kilmarnock at Ibrox.

Celtic host Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

However, Hearts will look to put a major spanner in the works as they bid for a third successive win over Celtic in a single season for the first time in their history. The Jambos have already taken six points from the defending champions having claimed a 2-0 victory on their last visit to Parkhead in December and followed that up with the same scoreline at Tynecastle Park in March as Celtic were reduced to 10 men following a red card to winger Hyun-jun Yang.

Toppling Celtic three times in a row would be a feather in the cap of Steven Naismith’s side, who also have the added motivation of knowing they can secure third place in the Premiership, and the guarantee of European group stage football next season, with a victory in Glasgow’s east end.

Celtic v Hearts match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Kick-off is 3pm.

Is Celtic v Hearts on TV?

The match is not being shown on live television. Match highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm and repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.50pm after Match of the Day.

Celtic v Hearts live stream

There is no live PPV of the match available in the UK. Celtic TV and Hearts TV international subscribers can watch the match live via their respective club channels. Subscribers within the UK and Ireland can listen to live audio or alternatively tune into live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme.

Celtic v Hearts team news

Celtic could welcome back Daizen Maeda with the Japanese winger back in training after making a quicker than expected recovery from a hamstring injury. Hearts have no fresh injury worries but continue to be without Calem Nieuwenhof, Liam Boyce (both hamstring), Craig Halkett and Peter Haring (both knee).

Celtic v Hearts referee and VAR

Kevin Clancy is the match referee with Nick Walsh on VAR duty.

Match odds