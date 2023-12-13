What channel is Celtic v Feyenoord? Is it on TV? How to watch Champions League match

Everything you need to know ahead of Celtic v Feyenoord in the Champions League

Celtic host Feyenoord in their final Champions League Group E fixture on Wednesday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Celtic bring their disappointing Champions League campaign to a close at home to Feyenoord on Wednesday.

The Scottish champions have already exited the competition and will finish bottom of Group E regardless of the outcome against the Dutch title winners, who claimed a 2-0 victory in Rotterdam when the sides met in the opening fixture of the campaign back on September 19.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have only pride left to play for as they look to an end to a 15-match winless run in the group stages of the Champions League by claiming their first home victory at Europe’s top table since October 2013.

Celtic have managed just one point from their five group matches thus far – a 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid at Parkhead in October – with home and away defeats to Lazio, a side currently sitting 10th in Serie A, proving fatal to their hopes of progression.

Celtic v Feyenoord match details

The Champions League Group E match takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Kick-off is 8pm.

Is Celtic v Feyenoord on TV?

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 2 with coverage starting at 7.45pm.

Celtic v Feyenoord live stream

TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live here and through the discovery+ app. Details on how to subscribe can be found here.

Celtic team news

Celtic will again be without Cameron Carter-Vickers and Daizen Maeda who both trained on Tuesday but the match will come just too soon. Fringe players Tomoki Iwata, Mikey Johnston and Oh Hyeon-gyu have all started recent league matches and could be given a chance to impress on the Champions League stage. Reo Hatate was training on his own after returning from Japan following the first part of his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury. The midfielder does not look likely to return before the winter break.

