Celtic play their second friendly in Australia as part of the Sydney Super Cup in the early hours of Sunday morning when they face Premier League side Everton.

The Scottish champions lost 2-1 to Sydney FC on Thursday with defender Anthony Ralston admitting disappointment of not being able to record a better result in front of the club’s fans who had attended. The Scotland international said: “We wanted to put on a show. Not just for the fans who live here and get up at three in the morning to watch us when there are league games, but also for the travelling fans here.”

Next up is Frank Lampard’s Toffees. Everton are struggling in the Premier League and sit one place and one point above the relegation zone. Celtic boss Postecoglou has been linked as a possible replacement should Lampard depart. Former Blues star Pat Nevin spoke recently of the Australian not being the right fit just now.

This encounter had originally meant to be between Celtic and Rangers before the Ibrox club pulled out of the friendly exhibition.

Match details

Who: Celtic v Everton

What: Sydney Super Cup

Where: Accord Stadium, Sydney Olympic Park, New South Wales

When: Sunday, November 20. Kick-off time 3.45am GMT

How to watch

The match will be available to watch on Celtic TV. The game will be available to subscribers around the world, except from those in Australia. The commentary team will be Gerry McCulloch and Simon Donnelly.

Team news

Celtic will once again be without their World Cup stars, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Daizen Maeda, Aaron Mooy and Josip Juranovic. Club captain Callum McGregor has stepped up his return from injury while in Australia but the game is likely to come too soon in his rehab.

Anything else?