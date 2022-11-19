The Scottish champions lost 2-1 to Sydney FC on Thursday with defender Anthony Ralston admitting disappointment of not being able to record a better result in front of the club’s fans who had attended. The Scotland international said: “We wanted to put on a show. Not just for the fans who live here and get up at three in the morning to watch us when there are league games, but also for the travelling fans here.”
Next up is Frank Lampard’s Toffees. Everton are struggling in the Premier League and sit one place and one point above the relegation zone. Celtic boss Postecoglou has been linked as a possible replacement should Lampard depart. Former Blues star Pat Nevin spoke recently of the Australian not being the right fit just now.
This encounter had originally meant to be between Celtic and Rangers before the Ibrox club pulled out of the friendly exhibition.
Match details
Who: Celtic v Everton
What: Sydney Super Cup
Where: Accord Stadium, Sydney Olympic Park, New South Wales
When: Sunday, November 20. Kick-off time 3.45am GMT
How to watch
The match will be available to watch on Celtic TV. The game will be available to subscribers around the world, except from those in Australia. The commentary team will be Gerry McCulloch and Simon Donnelly.
Team news
Celtic will once again be without their World Cup stars, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Daizen Maeda, Aaron Mooy and Josip Juranovic. Club captain Callum McGregor has stepped up his return from injury while in Australia but the game is likely to come too soon in his rehab.
Anything else?
The game was originally scheduled to be played at 9.05am GMT (8.05pm in Australia) on Sunday morning but organisers opted to switch to the new time of 3.45am GMT (2.45pm in Australia) to “enhance the atmosphere in the stadium and ensure more local fans get the chance to experience the match between two of the UK’s most historic and storied football clubs” according to the Everton website.