What channel is Celtic v Buckie Thistle? Is it on TV? How to watch Scottish Cup fourth round tie

Buckie Thistle are preparing for their biggest ever match at Celtic Park in the Scottish Cup fourth round. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

It’s David v Goliath on Sunday as Celtic host Highland League outfit Buckie Thistle in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

The tie represents a plum draw for the Moray Firth outfit as they go up against the current Scottish Premiership champions in their 60,000-capacity arena with dreams of causing a seismic shock that would go down as the biggest upset in the history of the competition.

Regardless of the result, it promises to be a memorable occasion for the away side and their travelling supporters – as well as a bumper pay day for the club accounts thanks to receiving a split of the gate receipts.

Buckie, who are managed by Graeme Stewart and currently sit fifth in the Highland League standings, also play in green and white hoops after, according to local folklore, being gifted a set of strips by Celtic over 100 years ago.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers enjoyed seeing Buckie players celebrate getting paired with his side in the draw after they beat Broxburn Athletic on penalties in the third round despite getting two men sent off – but insists he will otherwise treat them like any other opponent.

Celtic v Buckie Thistle match details

The Scottish Cup fourth round tie takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow on Sunday, January 21, 2024. Kick-off is 4pm.

Is Celtic v Buckie Thistle on TV?

The match will be broadcast exclusively live on subscription channel Viaplay Sport 1 with coverage starting at 3.30pm. Match highlights from Celtic v Buckie and all the rest of the fourth round ties will be shown on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 11.15pm on Sunday after Match of the Day 2.

Celtic v Buckie Thistle live stream

Fans can watch a live stream of the Scottish Cup tie by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app. You can also add Viaplay to Amazon Prime as one of your channels.

Celtic team news

Celtic’s sole January signing so far, Nicolas Kuhn, will not make his debut in Sunday’s Scottish Gas Scottish Cup tie against Buckie Thistle after having an operation on his teeth. Cameron Carter-Vickers is back training after a hamstring injury but will not play in the fourth-round game. Both players are expected to be fit to face Ross County the following weekend. Celtic will also be without Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate, Hyeon-gyu Oh and Hyun-jun Yang who are all away on international duty at the Asian Cup.

Celtic v Buckie Thistle referee and VAR

Chris Graham is the match referee with Steven McLean in charge of VAR.

