What channel is Celtic v Aberdeen on? Premiership match info, kick-off time, TV details, team news

With the Scottish champions unfurling the league title winning flag and a rejuvenated Dons side, it could be an exciting encounter.

While Ange Postecoglou has added depth to his very impressive Celtic squad and tied down key loan stars, Jim Goodwin has undertaken an overhaul at Pittodrie, adding nine players.

Celtic are understandably favourites for the league title and Aberdeen, having spent over £1million will be expected to improve massively on last season’s tenth-place finish.

Match details

Who: Celtic v Aberdeen

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

Celtic's clash with Aberdeen is live on Sky Sports. Picture: SNS

When: Sunday, July 31. Kick-off 4.30pm

Referee: Nick Walsh

How to watch

The game will be the second Premiership encounter broadcast live on Sky Sports, following Livingston v Rangers on Saturday. The fixture will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, as well as being available on Sky Go. Coverage begins at 4pm and runs through until 7pm.

Last meeting

Much has changed, certainly for Aberdeen, since the last time the teams met. Stephen Glass was in charge of the Dons at the time as they lost 3-2 at Pittodrie. Goals from Jota and Matt O’Riley gave the visitors an early two-goal lead. Aberdeen hit back in the second half through Christian Ramirez and Lewis Ferguson before Jota grabbed the winners.

Team news

Celtic will be without Carl Starfelt who could be back in action next month, while Yosuke Ideguchi faces a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury. Aberdeen will be without Liam Scales who is on loan from Celtic. The game will come too soon for Connor Barron and it could be the same for Jack Mackenzie.

Anything else?

Celtic very strong record when it comes to opening day matches since the 1998/99 season. They have played 24 games, winning 20 and losing just once – last year against Hearts. Aberdeen, meanwhile, have won eight and lost nine over the same number of matches.