Celtic will celebrate their second successive Scottish Premiership title win on Saturday when they are presented with the league trophy following their final fixture at home to Aberdeen.

Ange Postecoglou’s side wrapped up the championship with four games to spare after a 2-0 victory at Hearts on May 7 to secure their 11th title in 12 seasons – the only aberration coming in the covid-afflicted 2020-21 season when Steven Gerrard’s Rangers claimed the honour.

Aberdeen will also arrive in celebratory mood having secured a third place finish and the guarantee of European group stage football next season – providing Celtic defeat Inverness in the Scottish Cup final next weekend – following the 3-0 midweek win over St Mirren.

The Dons will look to play the role of Parkhead party poopers but Celtic will be keen to sign off with a victory ahead of their Hampden showdown with Inverness after a run of three matches without a win since being declared champions, losing at both Rangers and Hibs either side of a home draw with St Mirren.

Celtic will be presented with the Premiership trophy after Saturday's match against Aberdeen at Celtic Park. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

In a quirk of the post-split fixtures, Aberdeen will visit Celtic Park for a third time this season having lost 4-0 on their most recent trip in February after also going down 2-0 on the opening day of the Premiership season back in July. The Hoops also emerged with a 1-0 victory from the only Pittodrie meeting of the campaign in December meaning the Dons have yet to score against the champions this season.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match…

Celtic v Aberdeen match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at a sold-out Celtic Park, Glasgow on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Kick-off is 12.30pm. The league trophy will be presented to Celtic captain Callum McGregor by SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster after full-time.

Is Celtic v Aberdeen on TV?

The game will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Football channel with coverage starting at 11.30am and lasting until 3.30pm in a specially extended four-hour programme encompassing the post-match Premiership trophy presentation and celebrations. It will also be shown on Sky Sports Main Event but in a shortened programme lasting from 12 noon until 2.30pm. Match highlights will be shown on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel from 7.30pm on Saturday evening. The programme will be repeated at 11.20pm on BBC One Scotland.

Can I watch Celtic v Aberdeen via live stream?

Sky Sports subscribers wishing to watch on laptop, tablet or mobile can do so via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £11.98.

Celtic v Aberdeen referee and VAR

Alan Muir is the match referee with Steven Kirkland in charge of VAR.

Celtic v Aberdeen match odds