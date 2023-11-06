What channel is Atletico Madrid v Celtic? Is it on TV? How to watch Champions League match
The two sides battled out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Celtic Park a fortnight ago as Brendan Rodgers' side collected their first point in Group E at the third attempt following defeats away to Feyenoord and at home to Lazio.
A positive result in the Metropolitano Stadium would help Celtic breathe life back into their campaign, but they face a tough task against an Atletico side with a formidable home record and a European pedigree that includes three Europa League titles since 2010 and two losing Champions League final appearances under manager Diego Simeone.
Celtic go into the match on the back of a 5-0 win at Ross County which cemented their place at the top of the Scottish Premiership, while Madrid suffered a 2-1 defeat at Las Palmas on Friday which ended a nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions and left them fourth in La Liga, six points behind leaders Girona.
The two clubs have a controversial past. Atletico beat Celtic in the 1974 European Cup semi-finals following two brutal encounters. The Spanish side had three men sent off and seven others booked as they fought their way to a goalless first-leg draw in Glasgow with Hoops winger Jimmy Johnstone coming in for some particularly vicious treatment. Celtic’s only yellow card went to Dixie Deans before police had to intervene during a post-match altercation in the tunnel. Celtic fans were advised not to travel to the second leg, which Atletico won 2-0. Atletico also came out on top against Celtic on their way to the final of the 1985-86 European Cup Winners’ Cup and beat the Hoops home and away in the Europa League just before Simeone was appointed.
Atletico Madrid v Celtic match details
The Champions League Group E match takes place at the Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Kick-off is 8pm UK time.
Is Atletico Madrid v Celtic on TV?
The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 1 (Sky channel 410, Virgin channel 527) with coverage starting at 7.45pm.
Atletico Madrid v Celtic live stream
TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live on the channel’s website and through the discovery+ app.
Atletico Madrid v Celtic team news
Celtic have no fresh injury concerns but Stephen Welsh (ankle) and Liel Abada (thigh) remain out. Atletico will be without Rodrigo De Paul who serves a suspension after his red card at Parkhead. Memphis Depay will be missing again, while Samuel Lino has been sidelined by a knee injury since mid-October.
Match odds
Atletico Madrid 1/3, Draw 24/5, Celtic 10/1
