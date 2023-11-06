What channel is Atletico Madrid v Celtic? Is it on TV? How to watch Champions League match

Celtic are back in Champions League action on Tuesday when they travel to the Spanish capital to face La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid host Celtic at the Metropolitano Stadium in Champions League Group E. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

The two sides battled out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Celtic Park a fortnight ago as Brendan Rodgers' side collected their first point in Group E at the third attempt following defeats away to Feyenoord and at home to Lazio.

A positive result in the Metropolitano Stadium would help Celtic breathe life back into their campaign, but they face a tough task against an Atletico side with a formidable home record and a European pedigree that includes three Europa League titles since 2010 and two losing Champions League final appearances under manager Diego Simeone.

Celtic go into the match on the back of a 5-0 win at Ross County which cemented their place at the top of the Scottish Premiership, while Madrid suffered a 2-1 defeat at Las Palmas on Friday which ended a nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions and left them fourth in La Liga, six points behind leaders Girona.

The two clubs have a controversial past. Atletico beat Celtic in the 1974 European Cup semi-finals following two brutal encounters. The Spanish side had three men sent off and seven others booked as they fought their way to a goalless first-leg draw in Glasgow with Hoops winger Jimmy Johnstone coming in for some particularly vicious treatment. Celtic’s only yellow card went to Dixie Deans before police had to intervene during a post-match altercation in the tunnel. Celtic fans were advised not to travel to the second leg, which Atletico won 2-0. Atletico also came out on top against Celtic on their way to the final of the 1985-86 European Cup Winners’ Cup and beat the Hoops home and away in the Europa League just before Simeone was appointed.

Atletico Madrid v Celtic match details

The Champions League Group E match takes place at the Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Kick-off is 8pm UK time.

Is Atletico Madrid v Celtic on TV?

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 1 (Sky channel 410, Virgin channel 527) with coverage starting at 7.45pm.

Atletico Madrid v Celtic live stream

TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live on the channel’s website and through the discovery+ app.

Atletico Madrid v Celtic team news

Celtic have no fresh injury concerns but Stephen Welsh (ankle) and Liel Abada (thigh) remain out. Atletico will be without Rodrigo De Paul who serves a suspension after his red card at Parkhead. Memphis Depay will be missing again, while Samuel Lino has been sidelined by a knee injury since mid-October.

