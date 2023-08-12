What channel is Aberdeen v Celtic? TV details, kick-off time, referee and VAR

All roads lead to Pittodrie on Sunday as last season’s third-placed side Aberdeen host defending champions Celtic in the second round of cinch Scottish Premiership fixtures.

While Celtic get their campaign off and running with a 4-2 win over Ross County at Parkhead last weekend in Brendan Rodgers first competitive match of his second spell in charge, Aberdeen were held to a goalless draw against Livingston at the the Toni Macaroni Arena.

The Dons will hope to be more competitive against the Hoops this season than they were last season when they lost all four matches without scoring a goal, albeit three of the matches took place at Celtic Park and the match at Pittodrie ended in a 1-0 defeat thanks to a late strike from Callum McGregor.

While Celtic have their sights set on lifting a 12th league title in 13 seasons, Aberdeen, in their first full season under the management of Barry Robson, will be targeting a second successive third place finish while attempting to bridge the gap to the Old Firm after finishing 35 points behind runners-up Rangers last term.

Aberdeen host Celtic in a Scottish Premiership fixture at Pittodrie Stadium on Sunday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Aberdeen v Celtic match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen on Sunday, August 13, 2023. Kick-off is 12 noon.

Is Aberdeen v Celtic on TV?

The game will be shown live on the Sky Sports Football channel with coverage starting at 11am. Highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene which is shown from 7.15pm on Sunday on the BBC Scotland channel and repeated at 11.30pm on BBC One Scotland after Match of the Day 2.

Is Aberdeen v Celtic available to live stream?

Sky Sports subscribers wishing to watch on laptop, tablet or mobile can do so via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £11.98 or a monthly pass for the current offer price of £26.

Aberdeen v Celtic team news

Aberdeen defender Rhys Williams (back) remains outm while fellow centre-back Angus MacDonald is about a week away from training after a knee problem. The Dons signed New Zealand defender James McGarry on Friday.

Celtic have lost striker Oh Hyeon-gyu for up to six weeks with a calf problem. The champions are still without Alistair Johnson and Yuki Kobayashi (both ankle), Mikey Johnston (back) and Marco Tilio, who arrived at the club with an injury.

Referee and VAR

Kevin Clancy is the match referee with Andrew Dallas in charge of VAR.

