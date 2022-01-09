What Celtic target Riley McGree has said about his future and team-mate's ringing endoresment

Riley McGree has been capped seven times by Australia.

McGree has spent the past two years on loan at Birmingham City in the English Championship, with his performances in the Blues midfield catching the eye of other clubs and earning him an Australia international debut in 2021.

Capped seven times by the Socceroos, other clubs in the Championship such as Middlesbrough are keen on him.

McGree said recently, though, that “England is where you want to play” as his loan at St Andrews came to an end.

"It's sadly come to an end, but it has been a bit of a whirlwind and a good adventure and one that I have good memories from,” McGree said of his exit from Birmingham on December 30.

"England is where you want to come and play.

“To be able to get the opportunity in the Championship and to come to Birmingham, I took it and wanted to get here."

McGree impressed his Birmingham team-mates, with George Friend saying of the Australian: “He has been great. He's a very good player.

“He has had a really tough time here because under [Aitor] Karanka he just didn’t play, even though every day in training he was arguably the best player.

“He has waited and he has got a great temperament and personality – and most of all he is a talented footballer, so I hope he can stay on some level.”