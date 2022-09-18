What Celtic fans sang to disrupt minute's applause in tribute of Queen Elizabeth II

Celtic fans' banner during the minute's applause in memory of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The travelling support unfurled a flag which read: ‘If you hate the Royal Family clap your hands’.

Those words were sUng in the build-up to and throughout much of the minute's applause at the SMiSA Stadium, while there was some booing but it wasn’t clear where in the stadium they came from.

Players, management and the vast majority of the home crowd clapped during the minute’s tribute.

At the end of the applause, Sky Sports commentator Ian Crocker apologised if any viewers were offended by the signing.

In the build-up to the match Ange Postecoglou asked supporters to respect the minute’s applause.