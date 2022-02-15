What Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou said on Green Brigade's absence from standing section as area set to open for Euro clash

A part of the section was closed for the Scottish Cup clash with Raith Rovers on Sunday.

Fans could be seen standing in the upper part of the rail section, while the bottom part, usually occupied by the Green Brigade, was partitioned off.

The decision to close that area was taken after the recent derby with Rangers.

Part of the standing section at Celtic Park was closed. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Celtic supporters put on a large tifo display which included flares, creating memorable visuals with the smoke ahead of the match.

Police Scotland and Glasgow City Council raised safety concerns with the club which led to the closure of an area of the standing section.

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn believed it had an impact, noting the energy the team gets from the atmosphere created by supporters in that part of the ground.

Ange Postecoglou was also asked about the effect it had after the 4-0 win which included a flat first-half performance.

He said: “It might be a factor but if you start making those kinds of allowances for the players then it means they’ll only play when the atmosphere is super.

“That’s not the case. Some of it was making seven changes and it was never going to be as fluent as we have been.

“We needed that game time though.

“But within that we lacked the urgency we have had recently and I don’t want that to become part of what we do.”

Meanwhile, Celtic fans have been advised by the club’s SLO to only enter the rail seat section if holding a valid ticket.