What Anthony Ralston had to say about Celtic’s move for right back rival

Celtic's Anthony Ralston in a challenge with Hearts' Andy Halliday during the Premier Sports Cup 3-2 win on Sunday. The right-back says he "welcomes the challenge" that will be provided by the club's nearing-completion pursuit of another right-back in Croatian international Josip Juranovic, (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

In the intervening period he has had to deal with injuries, various loan periods and a whole heap of opprobrium from the club’s support. Now, the right-back has earned a sustained run in the team, the trust of his manager, and appreciation from those that fill the stands.

Against that backdrop, it would be entirely understandable were the 23-year-old concerned over the possibility his recent renaissance could count for little - the club understood to be closing in on a deal for Croatian international right-back Josip Juranovic, having agreed a £2.5million with current club Legia Warsaw. Ralston refuses to see Celtic’s moves for a player likely to push him to the sidelines in such fashion, though.

‘It’s healthy. You need competition in every position,” he said of Ange Postecoglou’s constant mantra that the club must recruit another right-back. “It’s important. That’s the way it is. You look forward to having competition as well. I welcome the challenge, for sure. It’s important for every position that you have competition and that’s what keeps you on your toes and on top form all the time. That’s really important to have in a team. It’s a positive to help the team. It’s important to have players in every position.”

It is normally important to have backing from supporters to thrive at any club. In coming from a Celtic supporting background, Ralston will know full well he found a niche despite having no goodwill from the fanbase until recently. Yet he refuses to be other than conciliatory about his castigators.

‘It’s just about focusing on what I can do to help the team on a daily basis and what I can do better,” he said. “I need to take every opportunity. I’m a Celtic fan and if I wasn’t playing for Celtic, I’d be coming to all the games and supporting them. So I’m really pleased to be in this position. It’s a dream of mine. Every game and every opportunity I get I’ll give my all and do my best for the club. That’s all I strive to do. It’s the best support in the world. I just want to try my best and will continue to do that.”

