What Ange Postecoglou told Celtic after Scottish Cup final as 'decision made' on Tottenham interest

Ange Postecoglou looks set to depart Celtic amid reports that he informed Parkhead bosses of his desire to become the next manager of Tottenham after Saturday's Scottish Cup win over Inverness.

The 57-year-old clinched a domestic treble with the 3-1 victory at Hampden securing a fifth trophy out of six since he took charge of Celtic two years ago. The build-up to the match was dominated by talk of interest from Spurs with the English Premier League club now expected to make a formal approach for Postecoglou on Monday.

Celtic are not expected to stand in Postecoglou's way but will demand a seven-figure compensation payment from Spurs to free their manager from his 12-month rolling contract. The former Australia head coach is also said to want John Kennedy, his current Celtic assistant, to join him at Tottenham, as well as fellow coach Gavin Strachan.

According to the Mail, Postecoglou informed Celtic directors, including major shareholder Dermot Desmond, of his intentions on Saturday night – just hours after refusing to address his future in his post-match press conference – and will no longer attend of an end-of-season debrief meeting with the football department scheduled for Monday.

Ange Postecoglou waves to the Celtic fans after Saturday's Scottish Cup win at Hampden. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Postecoglou emerged as the preferred candidate for the Tottenham hotseat after the club failed to land previous targets Julian Nagelsmann and Arne Slot. He has impressed chairman Daniel Levy with his high-tempo, attacking style and his record of trophy success in Scotland, Japan and Australia.