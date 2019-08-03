‘What a day at Paradise’ - Celtic fans react to their 7-0 opening day win

Have your say

Celtic fans were full of praise for their side after the Premiership holders started their title defence with a 7-0 demolition of St Johnstone.

Supporters were effusive in their praise after the win, which was marked by a Ryan Christie hat-trick and goals from Olivier Ntcham, Odsonne Edouard, Leigh Griffiths and Mikey Johnstone. The result puts Celtic top after the first day of league fixtures.

@paulmclean67: “Celtic setting the tone for the season.”

@gallygogs: “Only first game of season but already NL has Celtic playing a more exciting level of football than BR. Brilliant to watch.”

@Stevie1133: “And some Celtic fans moaned about Lennon’s boring style. Hoping they are holding their hands up now.”

@ParkheadWolfe: “Celtic were outstanding to a man today. 10/10 performances all round, we’re going to give teams a battering this season. Scored 7 could’ve had 10. Statement of intent from the players.”

@paulthetim: “Celtic magic today right back looked decent eddy Superb christie magic here we go ten In a row.”

@Jodiecurranx: “Beautiful from Celtic today, wit a start to the season”

@ScotDonn: “What a game! What a performance.... so many stand out players today and @ryanchristie2 fully deserving of motm. A marker put down today.”

@LLCoolJamieson: “We are Glasgow Celtic and we will NOT be stopped.”

@mrpmx86: “Ooft. 7-0 and what a day.”

@MongooseColm: “Ryan Christie will score three figures this season if people stop kicking lumps out of him.”

@bobby_peru: “Brilliant result and a marker laid down after the usual pre-season noise from certain quarters. That’s Ryan Christie equalled Ryan Kent’s total goals from last season already.”

@KyleMurdoch93: “Called it weeks ago, we’re not the same team without Ryan Christie! He will be player of the year.”

@MrStefanCarlin: “Celtic have been relentless and they have been ruthless. They have not had a glove laid upon them. This is the start of things to come. Christie is sheer class, and to think we could’ve swapped him for McGinn. Seven goals, five different scorers. We welcome the chase!”

@JohnBhoy93: “Delighted with the performance today, some of our play was a joy to watch. Christie is going to be a star this season.”

@kmccluskey11: “Edouard DOESNT need to score to be outstanding for us, the goal today was the icing on a sublime performance.”

@CiaranMcB0103: “What a day at Paradise man. 7 absolute toppers of goals, atmosphere absolutely unreal. New signings look class, Christie and Edouard are best in history of universe. Sensational stuff.”

