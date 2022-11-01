Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou oversees training ahead of the Champions League match against Real Madrid in Spain.

American centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers has been ruled out of the match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, leaving Celtic with only one fit centre-half for the match against the defending champions. The defender has also been deputising for Callum McGregor as captain, as the usual skipper is currently ruled out with a knee injury.

Carter-Vickers played the full 90 minutes of the 3-0 win over Livingston in the cinch Premiership on Sunday, but in his pre-match press conference, manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed that the player has not travelled to Spain. It leaves on-loan Lorient man Moritz Jenz as Celtic’s only available senior recognised centre-half, with either Anthony Ralston or Oliver Abildgaard expected to deputise.

The Celtic boss said: "Squad-wise from the weekend, Cameron Carter-Vickers pulled a bit sore from the game on Sunday. The artificial pitch wasn't great for him, so we've left him at home. Everyone else apart from Callum (McGregor) is fit and available. We're looking forward to it."