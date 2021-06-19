West Ham to step in for Celtic star, Rangers forward wanted by Porto, New deal for Scotland stand-out - SPFL Premiership Rumour Mill

Rumour Mill

Scotland’s players did themselves no harm in the Auld Enemy encounter and did the nation proud, but it is other team-mates and colleagues elsewhere who form the bulk of the rumour mill on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Here’s a taste of the transfer tales and headlines from across the country and beyond...

Next Port of call?

Alfredo Morelos’ agent is believed to be in talks with Porto - a year after the Portuguese side were linked with a move.

Morelos almost moved to Lille last summer - with the French club believed to have agreed terms with the player, but unable to strike a deal at Rangers’ valuation (Glasgow Live)

No rush

Glen Kamara could have joined Spartak Moscow last summer, reports in Russia have claimed.

The Rangers midfielder, currently on international duy with Finland at Euro 2020 was viewed as an alternative to Tomas Souchek. Kamara has sine been linked with various big name clubs in different countries around Europe, with Steven Gerrard admitting during the season he was keen to tie down the 50k capture from Dundee on a longer contract (Soccer.Ru)

New favourites

West Ham could be ready to pounce ahead of Leicester City in pursuit of Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard.

The striker has long been expected to move and well linked with a reunion with former Parkhead boss Brendan Rodgers at the KingPower Stadium, however the Foxes’ move for Patson Daka could leave the door open for Davie Moyes to move and take the Frenchman to the London Stadium. (Football Insider)

Josh jumps ship

Reported Celtic target Josh Feeney will move to Aston Villa rather than Parkhead or Old Trafford, according to reports in Birmingham.

The Fleetwood Town defender who has yet to make a senior appearance, has been on the radar of Celtic and Manchester United but appears set for a move to the Midlands. (Birmingham Live)

Man of the moment

Billy Gilmour WASN’T man of the match last night against England, in the eyes of Steve Clarke at least. The national manager was full of praise for the midfielder who made his full debut in the Auld Enemy clash at Wembley however Clarke offered an alternative candidate for man of the match despite the Chelsea 20-year-old picking up the award. (The Scotsman)

New deal

Scotland star Kieran Tierney returned to the starting XI at Wembley but could be in for more good news on a personal note at his club Arsenal.

The Gunners defender is in line to land a contract worth £110,000 a week (The Athletic)

New job

Former Rangers coach Peter Lovenkrands has landed a new job in his homeland.

Lovenkrands’ first managerial job comes in the Danish First Division with Fremad Amager, based close to Copenhagen. (Scottish Sun)

Mat’s the way

Ange Postecoglou met Celtic CEO Dominic McKay in London after his quarantine period ended, and among the first on his list of targets is Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan, according to reports (FTBL)