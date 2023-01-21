News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

'We're looking to address it' - Ange Postecoglou makes Celtic pitch admission in wake of Hampden criticism

Celtic’s pitch was given a broadside by Ange Postecoglou following the club’s Morton Scottish Cup win, a week on from the Australian decrying the Hampden surface in their Viaplay Cup success.

By Andrew Smith
3 minutes ago
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 3:43pm
 Comment
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was critical of the Parkhead pitch after the 5-0 win over Morton in the Scottish Cup. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was critical of the Parkhead pitch after the 5-0 win over Morton in the Scottish Cup. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The two turfs appear afflicted by scarring and scarce grass covering in patches and, in respect of his home patch, Postecoglou suggested this threatens to diminish the benefits to be accrued from playing within their own environs. Problems with their playing area have beset Celtic at various points over the past seven years and Postecoglou is looking for further remedial action.

“The pitch isn’t great,” he said. “I understand the weather has been a challenge but, at the same time, on our home pitch we [should] have certain advantages. One is the crowd and the atmosphere, also it’s a big pitch that suits our game when it’s in good condition. When it’s not, it just makes things a little bit of a struggle for us. I know we’re looking to address it.”

 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.