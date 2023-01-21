The two turfs appear afflicted by scarring and scarce grass covering in patches and, in respect of his home patch, Postecoglou suggested this threatens to diminish the benefits to be accrued from playing within their own environs. Problems with their playing area have beset Celtic at various points over the past seven years and Postecoglou is looking for further remedial action.

“The pitch isn’t great,” he said. “I understand the weather has been a challenge but, at the same time, on our home pitch we [should] have certain advantages. One is the crowd and the atmosphere, also it’s a big pitch that suits our game when it’s in good condition. When it’s not, it just makes things a little bit of a struggle for us. I know we’re looking to address it.”