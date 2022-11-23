'We'll definitely be stronger' - Ange Postecoglou delivers Celtic transfer ambition for January

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has fired an ominous warning to league rivals ahead of the January transfer window, insisting “we’ll definitely be stronger”.

The Scottish champions have recently completed a mid-season trip to Australia following the break for the World Cup and now the focus is on recharging the batteries ahead of a return to action in December. The club are also looking ahead to the winter transfer market.

Postecoglou had success in the window last season, bringing in Daizen Maeda, Matt O’Riley and Reo Hatate. He confirmed he will be looking to add to the squad with Vissel Kobe centre-back Yuki Kobayashi strongly linked with a move to Celtic Park after the conclusion of the J1 League season and his contract set to expire at the end of January.

"It’s fair to say there’s a couple lined up," he told the Scottish Sun. “It’s how we’ve done things and how I believe we need to be. We can be agile when we need to and, when we don’t, we can methodically plan to make sure we get things done. If we can get guys early, once January 1 hits they are already part of this football club.

“We’ll definitely be stronger. I’ve said this was the difficult period for us we’ve just been through. No doubt we’ll be stronger — we’ll need to be stronger. We can’t stand still, no matter if people are saying we’ve had a great start. I refuse to stand still.”

He added: “It’s not just about bringing in new players for the sake of it. It’s one we feel can take us to the next level.”

