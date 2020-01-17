'We like what we saw' - Neil Lennon speaks on Celtic deal for Ismaila Soro

Neil Lennon has confirmed Celtic have agreed a deal with Israeli side Bnei Yehuda to sign midfielder Ismaila Soro

Soro, 21, who was born in the Ivory Coast, played in Moldova and Belarus before moving to Israel in 2018.

"I think a deal has been agreed," Lennon added.

"We are waiting on paperwork now so hopefully that can be resolved over the next few days. It will be good.

"He is a good player, strong, technically very good, quick across the ground, hungry.

"He is like a number six, very powerful. Gets the ball back, good close control, quite smart with the passes but at that age he still has a bit of work to do in terms of his tactical awareness.

"We like what we saw. We will give him time to adapt but I think he can play some games between now and the end of the season.

"We have done a lot of work on him. We done a lot of work on Klimala and he is in the building. It is good to get a couple of players in to freshen things up a bit.

"It gives a lift. Training has been good and the boys are itching to get back into it. We had a good week in Dubai and a good week this week so looking forward to the game tomorrow."