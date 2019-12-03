‘We have to be careful.. The season doesn’t stop on Sunday’ - Neil Lennon wary of risking Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard in Betfred Cup final

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has returned to light training but manager Neil Lennon is still not sure whether he can risk him in Sunday’s Betfred Cup against Rangers.

The French forward is definitely out of tonight’s league match against Hamilton but his compatriot, Olivier Ntcham, is fit again after recovering from the knock which caused him to miss the 4-1 win over Ross County on Sunday.

“Ntcham trained today so he is in contention for tomorrow,” said Lennon yesterday. “Boli Bolingoli, Jonny Hayes, Odsonne Edouard and Mohamed Elyounoussi were also out there doing some work. Tomorrow is probably too soon for them but they have a very good chance for Sunday.”

Edouard is the biggest cause for concern when it comes to the cup final but Lennon is not minded to rush back the focal point of his attack too quickly.

“We still don’t know if he’ll be OK for Sunday,” he said. “We have to be careful with that one. The season doesn’t stop on Sunday win or lose and we’ve got to be mindful of that.”

One player who will definitely miss the final is Israel defender Hatem Abt Elhamed, who has not recovered from a groin injury sustained during the win over Lazio in Rome.