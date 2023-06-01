Alistair Johnston insists Celtic players are blocking out the speculation surrounding Ange Postecoglou's future amid reports the Australian is being lined up to become the next manager of Tottenham.

Postecoglou is the odds-on favourite to replace Antonio Conte – who was dismissed in March – in the Spurs hotseat with at least one bookmaker suspending betting on the 57-year-old making the move from Glasgow to North London.

Reports claim that Postecoglou is the preferred candidate having impressed Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, but the Celtic boss stressed that his full focus in on Saturday's Scottish Cup final against Inverness and the bid to land a domestic treble.

Celtic right-back Johnston admits the players are fully aware of the stories circulating regarding Postecoglou's possible departure but insists they are having no impact of their preparation for Hampden.

Alistair Johnston with the Celtic Scottish Cup ahead of the final against Inverness at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

"Trust me, we all hear the noise. We've got Sky Sports on and it seems every other story running is that one,” he said.

"It comes from the top down for us. Cal[lum McGregor] doesn't let any noise in, and the gaffer definitely doesn't let any noise in so this ship is steering straight where it needs to go at that cup final.

"We just don't let that kind of stuff creep into the building in terms of letting guys heads turn or any of that. That's super important. It goes to show why this club is so successful. We don't let that kind of stuff affect players.

"You can always tell when someone's head is turned or something is going on. They just play a little bit off or they don't truly feel all the way there. But that's not been that case it all in my time here.

"Even when guys were leaving and did leave in the January window everyone was still training as hard as possible up to the day they left. I found that impressive but that comes from the top down.

"You're just not allowed to have a wondering eye. You're not allowed any of that here because if you do your going to get found out. This squad is so deep you'll be out of the squad as quick as that.