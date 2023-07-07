'We go way back' - Celtic's Joe Hart on his link to new Rangers arrival but why 'respect' comes first

Hart, perhaps unsurprisingly, took a reticent approach when asked about former England team-mate Butland, who joined the Ibrox side last month following the expiry of his contract at Crystal Palace.
The pair formed a close relationship during their time together with the national side and Hart, the former Manchester City stopper who signed for Celtic in 2021, said: “Good move for him. Obviously I go way back with Jack.
“I’m very respectful of the two clubs that we play for so I’m not really going to go into it but I’m happy that he’s found a home.
“I have spoken to him. We’re going to we share the same city but, as I say, I’ve got a lot of respect for what goes on between the two clubs and I’m sure he’s going to go and do his thing and I’ll try and do mine.”
Butland took a similar stance when asked about Hart during his first Rangers media conference earlier this week.
“The first rule is not to speak about the other side!” he said.