'We go way back' - Celtic's Joe Hart on his link to new Rangers arrival but why 'respect' comes first

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart has hailed Jack Butland's transfer to Rangers as a "good move" but stopped short of wishing his friend well out of “respect” for the Old Firm rivalry.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 7th Jul 2023, 13:08 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 13:08 BST
 Comment

Hart, perhaps unsurprisingly, took a reticent approach when asked about former England team-mate Butland, who joined the Ibrox side last month following the expiry of his contract at Crystal Palace.

The pair formed a close relationship during their time together with the national side and Hart, the former Manchester City stopper who signed for Celtic in 2021, said: “Good move for him. Obviously I go way back with Jack.

“I’m very respectful of the two clubs that we play for so I’m not really going to go into it but I’m happy that he’s found a home.

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart and new Rangers signing Jack Butland during an England training session in 2015. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart and new Rangers signing Jack Butland during an England training session in 2015. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
“I have spoken to him. We’re going to we share the same city but, as I say, I’ve got a lot of respect for what goes on between the two clubs and I’m sure he’s going to go and do his thing and I’ll try and do mine.”

Butland took a similar stance when asked about Hart during his first Rangers media conference earlier this week.

“The first rule is not to speak about the other side!” he said.

