'We don't care' - Celtic star in pointed message to rivals as he reveals club's target

Liel Abada has revealed Celtic “don’t worry” about what is said by those outside of the club as he explained what the aim for the team is.

The Israeli was a second-half substitute in the 2-1 win over Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final on Sunday. It was the first of three trophies the club can win this campaign with focus switching back to the league this weekend before a league-cup double header with Hearts the following week.

Much of the noise in the days leading to the League Cup final centred around Fashion Sakala’s comments about Rangers being the “much better” side than Celtic, despite trailing their rivals by nine points.

“We don’t worry about what anyone else says, we just focus on our football and trying to win,” Abada said. “We know what we have to do in every game and that’s it. We just have to keep going and try to achieve our targets. If we can do that we will have a good season.

“Is the target a Treble? We want to win every trophy we can but we know to do that we have to work hard every single day. Hopefully if we do that then we will get that target.

“The manager doesn’t let anyone look too far ahead, it is one game at a time. He always says to us to focus on the game and the next opponent, that’s it. We look at it day to day and thankfully on Sunday we did the job, now we have to keep going.”

There was a belief that Celtic would be out to show why they are the dominant team in Scottish football when they took to the field against Rangers on Sunday. However, according to Abada, there was no need to focus on anyone else but themselves.

“Our target is to play our best football every game and we don't care about other teams in the league,” he said. “We just focus on us, we play our football, hard work every day, every training [session]. That's it. We just need to enjoy the moment and keep going.”