'We are hopeful' - Celtic will face competition for playmaker if interest turns concrete

Celtic face competition from St Etienne if they follow through their reported pursuit of Algerian midfielder Zinedine Ferhat.

By David Oliver
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 1:34 pm
Updated Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 1:41 pm
Nimes' Algerian midfielder Zinedine Ferhat celebrates his team's goal against Montpellier (Photo by PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images)

Ange Postecoglou has been linked with the 28-year-old playmaker, currently with Nimes, in French media reports. Rangers had previously been mentioned with the 12-time capped midfielder last summer.

Others including Montpellier are interested, but St Etienne have opened up on the rumours and confirmed their interest with manager Pascal Dupraz admitting Ferhat is being tracked by the Ligue 1 strugglers.

"Ferhat is on the shortlist, yes. He is an interesting player who has plenty of skill when he plays to his full potential. We are hopeful,” he said, before adding: “My hope is to bring in four or five players this month, depending on finances. We have to strengthen the team in attack and defence and increase the competition for places.

Celtic are also on a recruitment drive this month, and have already made three more J-League additions – Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate.

