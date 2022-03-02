Celtic alarm, Rangers head-scratcher, Hearts awkwardness, Aberdeen adapting, midweek Premiership predictions - Scotsman Football Show

A full Scottish Premiership fixture card takes place on Wednesday in what promises to be another interesting night in the race for the title, Europe and the top six, as well as the battle to avoid the drop.

By Matthew Elder
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 5:55 am

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Whether it be Celtic and Rangers vying for top spot, Hearts closing in on third place, the seven teams seperated by five points behind them, or St Johnstone and Dundee scrapping at the bottom, there is plenty to play for throughout the table.

Celtic host St Mirren looking to rediscover the effervescence that has been absent from their recent displays, while Rangers, after successive draws against mid-table opposition, can ill-afford another slip-up at St Johnstone.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Meanwhile, Hearts host Aberdeen, Hibs visit Dundee, Livingston welcome Dundee United and Motherwell face Ross County in fixtures which could see teams swap places in the congested middle of the standings.

Matthew Elder is joined by Scotsman football writers Andrew Smith and Joel Sked to preview the Scottish Premiership midweek action

In this episode of the Scotsman Football Show, Matthew Elder is joined by specialist football writers Andrew Smith and Joel Sked to preview the midweek action and offer score predictions for the six matches taking place at Dens Park, Celtic Park, Tynecastle, McDiarmid Park, Almondvale and Fir Park.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

AberdeenSt Mirren
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.