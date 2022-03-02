Celtic alarm, Rangers head-scratcher, Hearts awkwardness, Aberdeen adapting, midweek Premiership predictions - Scotsman Football Show

Whether it be Celtic and Rangers vying for top spot, Hearts closing in on third place, the seven teams seperated by five points behind them, or St Johnstone and Dundee scrapping at the bottom, there is plenty to play for throughout the table.

Celtic host St Mirren looking to rediscover the effervescence that has been absent from their recent displays, while Rangers, after successive draws against mid-table opposition, can ill-afford another slip-up at St Johnstone.

Meanwhile, Hearts host Aberdeen, Hibs visit Dundee, Livingston welcome Dundee United and Motherwell face Ross County in fixtures which could see teams swap places in the congested middle of the standings.

In this episode of the Scotsman Football Show, Matthew Elder is joined by specialist football writers Andrew Smith and Joel Sked to preview the midweek action and offer score predictions for the six matches taking place at Dens Park, Celtic Park, Tynecastle, McDiarmid Park, Almondvale and Fir Park.