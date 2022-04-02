Watch: Owen Moffat makes further Celtic first team claim after scoring wonder goal

Moffat’s sensational strike was the highlight of the afternoon as he collected a ball outside the box before arrowing an effort into the top corner of the net via the woodwork to put Celtic 2-0 up after 42 minutes.

The 20-year-old has made three appearances for Ange Postecoglou’s side this season but has not featured since earning his first senior start in the goalless draw at St Mirren on December 21.

Karamoko Dembele continued his injury comeback by completing the 90 minutes and also set up Celtic’s first goal for Johnny Kenny following a dribble into the box.

Adam Brooks added a double after the break before Dalbeattie notched a pair of consolation goals in the last two minutes.

The win moved the young Hoops above Rangers B into second place in the Lowland League table.

