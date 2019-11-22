Watch: Celtic unveil hilarious 2019 Christmas advert featuring Lisbon Lion Bertie Auld, Neil Lennon and the first-team squad

Celtic today launched their hotly-anticipated Christmas advert, featuring manager Neil Lennon as the choirmaster as the Hoops put on a festive show.





The advert, featuring the Celtic first-team squad and ladies' team, is built around a song based on We Three Kings with the refrain: "Star of Lisbon, star so bright, star of Glasgow's green and white; title-taking, history-making, guide us to your Paradise."

With James Forrest kitted out as the "Homegrown Hero" - complete with mask - and goalkeepers Scott Bain, Fraser Forster and Craig Gordon filling in as the three wise men, the hilarious video sends up Christmas pantomimes and school nativity plays to great effect.

Jeremie Frimpong takes up a role as the guiding star while Ryan Christie and Callum McGregor feature as angels. Captain Scott Brown is the producer - running the show - while defensive duo Hatem Abd Elhamed and Moritz Bauer don green and white jumpsuits as Santa's elves. Olivier Ntcham and Mikey Johnstone, decked out in antlers and hooped onesies, represent two reindeer.

The advert ends with Lennon conducting the first-team squad and a group of children as they sing the chorus to the song, is available to purchase from the Celtic online store, with proceeds going to charity.