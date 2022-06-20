Watch as Celtic target Alexandro Bernabei gets red card for 'headbutt' after being pushed

The Granate ran out 1-0 winners despite playing the final 20 minutes with ten men after Bernabei was shown a straight red card.

The 21-year-old clashed with the visitor’s Augusto Schott. He pushed his head into the Colon star after Schott had raised his hands to the Lanus left-back’s face. The reaction was from Schott was dramatic considering how minimal contact there was.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It wasn’t the only tempestuous incident on the night as Lanus team-mates Lautaro Acosta and Fernando Monetti had to be separated after full-time following a heated discussion.

The clash with Colon was Bernabei's first appearance of the new league season in Argentina and his first outing in nearly a month, since a 1-0 win over Metropolitanos FC in the Copa Sudamericana.

He has been strongly linked with a move to Celtic with reports in his homeland that an early bid was deemed insufficient.

Lanus are not in a position where they are required to sell having sold striker José Manuel López to Brazilian side Palmeiras.

It is understood they want £4million for the Argentine Under-23 international. Celtic, who are keen to add a left-back to the squad, are unlikely to pay such a few with negotiations set to continue.

Celtic target Alexandro Bernabei was sent off for Lanus against Colon on Sunday. (Photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI/AFP via Getty Images)

“We expect news in the next few weeks but Alexandro is calm," the player’s agency said as per the Daily Record. “He has the ability to play and be successful in Europe.