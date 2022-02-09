Watch as Celtic fans celebrate with their players after 3-2 win over Aberdeen

Celtic were not at their best again Aberdeen at Pittodrie, but they showed a steelier side to them by responding well to losing a two-goal lead and then finding the winner through their star man Jota.

There were a number of players in green-and-white hoops who seemed off-colour, but Aberdeen’s first-half performance did not test them. However, they picked up in the second half and put the cinch Premiership leaders under real pressure.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the end of the day, it’s the three points that matter and that’s why the Celtic fans were in such jubilant mood at full time.

Celtic's Jota celebrates at full time in front of the away fans.