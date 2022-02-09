Watch as Celtic fans celebrate with their players after 3-2 win over Aberdeen

Celtic were not at their best again Aberdeen at Pittodrie, but they showed a steelier side to them by responding well to losing a two-goal lead and then finding the winner through their star man Jota.
There were a number of players in green-and-white hoops who seemed off-colour, but Aberdeen’s first-half performance did not test them. However, they picked up in the second half and put the cinch Premiership leaders under real pressure.
At the end of the day, it’s the three points that matter and that’s why the Celtic fans were in such jubilant mood at full time.
As our video shows, the away end was packed to the rafters and they were quick to acclaim their team after such an important victory, realising the importance of getting another three points and maintaining their position at the summit.