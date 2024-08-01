Wanted Celtic star man 'not given anything away yet' as team-mate pulls out stops for 'top-quality' player

Schmeichel keen to keep compatriot O’Riley at Celtic Park as suitors circles

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kasper Schmeichel hopes to persuade Denmark team-mate Matt O’Riley that his future lies at Celtic. The midfielder has been the subject of sustained interest from a clutch of clubs, with Atalanta stepping up their pursuit with a number of bids that have so far all been rejected. Southampton and Atletico Madrid are also in the frame.

Schmeichel, who recently signed for Celtic on a one-year deal, had previously trained and played with O’Riley with the Danish international squad but revealed he got a far greater understanding of his team-mate’s talents during Celtic’s trip to the United States. And the goalkeeper remains hopeful that O’Riley will elect to turn down more lucrative offers to stay in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’m trying everything to make him stay, trust me! But he’s not given anything away yet. He’s a top quality player. It’s always difficult with national teams as you meet, have [the day before the game], game day, recovery and then you go again. It’s not a lot of time you get to see people. But having seen him every day here….what a player.

Celtic and Denmark playmaker Matt O'Riley is wanted by a number of clubs.

“You’d need to ask him [about taking his time to make a decision]. But from what I know of Matt, he’s a very level-headed guy with great parents behind him helping him with whatever decisions. What I do know is that he loves playing here and he has loved his time here. And whether it’s now [that he leaves] – or hopefully later – then no matter what, Celtic means a great deal to him. For me, I hope he stays. And I’m doing everything I can to convince him.”

Schmeichel admits the prospect of playing Champions League football was a draw for him signing for Celtic and hopes it may also help shape O’Riley’s decision. “There aren’t many better arenas to show what you can do than the Champions League. And he’s already done that. I just hope he’s there again in a Celtic top for me to experience as well.”