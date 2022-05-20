'Very lucky: Tom Rogic's Celtic farewell in full as explains what will live with him 'forever'

Celtic's Tom Rogic leaves the pitch in his final game against Motherwell.

The Australian midfielder leaves Celtic following nine years at the club, with his last match being against Motherwell at the weekend.

He has not revealed where he will move to after leaving the cinch Premiership champions but made sure he thanked all his team-mates – past and present – for an “amazing” time at club.

"After over nine years, my time at Celtic Football Club has come to an end,” Rogic wrote. “I feel very lucky to have been able to spend so many amazing years at such a great club.

"To have played for the club 273 times and won 16 trophies has been a dream come true.

"I have shared a dressing room with so many amazing team-mates over the years who I'd like to thank for everything and also congratulate for all we have achieved together.

"To all the managers, coaches and staff members I have worked with at the club, it has been a pleasure working together.

"Thank you all for helping me become a better player and person.

"To Ange and the boys, I want to wish you all the best for next season, I'm sure the success will continue. I will be watching and cheering you on all the way!

"Lastly, to the fans who have supported me in my time here, thank you.