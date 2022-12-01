VAR to be used in the Scottish Cup from the fourth round - but only up to 6 of the 16 fixtures

VAR is set to be used in the Scottish Cup, starting from the fourth round next month with the arrival of the Premiership sides.

The technology was rolled out in the Premiership in October and it was confirmed that it would be in operation at Hampden Park for all Scottish Cup and Premier Sports Cup semi-finals and finals. It is understood its introduction in the country's premier cup competition will arrive before the last-four stage, with up to six fourth round matches in line to use VAR. However, it can only be used for fixtures where the Premiership side has been drawn at home.

The draw on Monday saw two all-Premiership ties with the Edinburgh derby between Hibs and Hearts at Easter Road and St Johnstone hosting Rangers. St Mirren and Celtic welcome Championship opposition in Dundee and Greenock Morton, while Kilmarnock take on Dumbarton at Rugby Park and Dundee United host the University of Stirling, currently flying high in the Lowland League.

The Scotsman understands VAR will be used for all live Scottish Cup matches on BBC or Viaplay where the Premiership team is at home. For non-TV games where the top-flight side is at home, an agreement between the two teams will be required. Due to the costs, the Premiership side may take on a greater percentage if they are playing a team from outwith the top tier.

The VAR set-up in Baillieston can operate a maximum of six matches at once. In future, if there is a quirk with the draw and all 12 Premiership sides are drawn at home and, for example, eight take place at the same time, the Scottish officials could in theory use Stockley Park, the home of VAR in England, for two of the fixtures.

VAR has so far been operational for 30 Scottish Premiership matches with an accuracy rate of 98 per cent, eight per cent higher than officials’ decisions without its intervention. The technology has received positive feedback from both referees and managers but there remains scepticism amongst supporters, frustrated with the time taken for on-field reviews to be completed. The average is currently 2.33 minutes, the longest checking coming in at just under six minutes. The Scottish FA and referees are understood to be hopeful those times will be improved upon.

