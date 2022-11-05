A 90th minute strike from Kyogo Furuhashi - which fellow substitute Liel Abada added to in injury-time - ensured the league leaders avoided a surprise slip-up in the cinch Premiership title race after Tony Watt had looked set to haunt his former side with an 85th leveller.

Celtic seemed on course for another comfortable afternoon against a side they had put nine goals past in a record 9-0 away win in August when Sead Haksabanovic grabbed his first goal for the club inside six minutes.

But just five minutes later, Celtic were suffering flashbacks to their 5-1 hammering at Madrid in midweek when a goalbound Steven Fletcher header inadvertently struck the arm of defender Alexandro Bernabei as he attempted to make a block.

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates after striking in the 90th minute in the 4-2 win over Dundee United. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Given recent calls against them at Tynecastle and the Bernabeu - the former resulting in a call to the SFA - there seemed an inevitability about the outcome of the VAR check as David Dickinson was summoned to the pitchside monitor.

Sure enough, amid a chorus of boos from nearly 60,000 home fans, Dickinson pointed to the spot and booked the Argentinean left-back, prompting a look of disbelief from Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou on the touchline.

Fletcher stepped up to score and the frustration around Celtic Park was palpable as the home players struggled to regain the momentum built up by the early opener.

That angst was released on 34 minutes when Haksabanovic bagged his second of the match, although goalkeeper Mark Birighitti should have done better with a weak hand allowing the ball to squirm off the post before creeping over the line.

Despite restoring their lead Celtic were largely subdued in a stop-start first half where lengthy VAR delays - including a red card check for Craig Sibbald’s high challenge on Giorgos Giakoumakis that Dickinson hadn't even deemed to be a foul - disrupted the flow of the match.

Celtic looked more eager to press home their advantage after the break and most inside the stadium thought Giakoumakis had scored a header from a Jota cross, but between them Birighitti and Aziz Behich somehow kept it out.

Other chances came and went - Matt O'Riley guilty of shooting too close to the goalkeeper on a few occasions - and that gave United all the encouragement they needed to launch a late rally. Greg Taylor, a half-time replacement for Bernabei, saved his side by heading a Glen Middleton effort off the line, and from the resultant corner Ryan Edwards headed against the post.

On came substitutes Dylan Levitt and Watt and the pair combined to stun Celtic Park with five minutes left as Levitt's cross was nodded into the net by the former Hoops man.

