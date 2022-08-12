'Valuable asset': Ange Postecoglou has say on interest as foreign clubs eye up staff

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Kennedy (L) and Ange Postecoglou during a Celtic training session.

Kennedy has emerged as a candidate for the FC Midtjylland job, with the 38-year-old reportedly one of the foreign coaches the Danish outfit are looking at.

Postecoglou was not aware of any interest but said: “John has had a fantastic managerial journey so far in terms of gaining experience and knowledge.

“He has worked with some fantastic managers, me aside, and he has built up his expertise through different areas of the game.

“He started off in the junior ranks and has done some scouting, and has tried to make sure he is as well rounded as he possibly can.

“He is no different to anyone else in this football club, player or staff. If people identify him as someone they think can help their organisation, it’s up to the individuals then to make those decisions.