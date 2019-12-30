Update on Celtic man's injury, Rangers man set for loan deal, QPR eye reported Gers target - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Injury update on Celtic man

Celtuic winger Daniel Arzani won't be a part of Australia's bid to qualify for Tokyo 2020, with national team coach Graham Arnold saying the on-loan Manchester City starlet's recovery from knee surgery has been slow. (Ftbl.com.au)



Grezda bound for France?

Out-of-favour Rangers winger Eros Grezda could be set for a move to France next month. The Albanian wideman was linked with Brest during the summer but no move transpired. Now, however, he could be given the green light to kickstart his career in the French leagues. (The Athletic)



Lennon in title race admission

Neil Lennon has admitted it’s now ‘game on’ in the title race but has warned Rangers his players have no intention of releasing their grip on the Premiership crown. (The Scotsman)



QPR eye Rangers target

QPR are considering a January bid for Lawrence Shankland of Dundee United. Rs director of football Les Ferdinand took in Friday's Dundee derby along with scouts from Brentford, Everton, Norwich and Rangers. (Dundee Courier)



Morelos and Kent face SFA sweat over gesture

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos could be subjected to SFA action after he made a throat-slitting gesture to Celtic fans after his red card during yesterday's Old Firm clash. Team-mate Ryan Kent could also be in trouble after celebrating his goal with a gun celebration. The laws of the game state that any player who uses "offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or gestures" can incur a sending-off - even if they've already been dismissed. (The Scotsman)



Rangers odds on title win slashed

Rangers' chances of winning the Ladbrokes Premiership title have been shortened dramatically after their Old Firm win over Celtic at Parkhead. The Gers were priced at 2/1 before the clash but are now at 6/5 after the 2-1 win. Celtic have moved from 4/11 pre-match, to 8/13 post-match. (Various)



Ross: Hibs can't blame Livi loss on derby hangover

Hibs head coach Jack Ross insisted his players couldn’t blame a derby-day hangover for their defeat by Livingston. (Evening News)



Stendel relieved at first point

Daniel Stendel heard the Tynecastle roar against Aberdeen and instantly knew he made the correct decision joining Hearts. The German coach said: "When I felt that power from the stands, I knew it was the right decision to come to Hearts. I believe that we can improve our players, our squad, before the next time we are back here." (Evening News)