Union Berlin have completed the signing of Croatian right-back Josip Juranovic from Celtic.

Josip Juranovic was at Celtic Park on Saturday to say his goodbyes.

The 27-year-old joins the German Bundesliga outfit for a fee reported to be in the region of £7.5million plus add-ons following intense speculation about his future. Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea were among a host of clubs reported to be interested in Juranovic after an excellent World Cup with Croatia, but it is Union Berlin – currently third in Germany's top flight after a 3-1 win over Hoffenheim – who have won the race for his signature.

Signed by Celtic for just £2.5m from Legia Warsaw in the summer of 2021, Juranovic has been one of the defending cinch Premiership club’s best players under manager Ange Postecoglou. He made 36 appearance for the Glasgow club and scored four goals, with recent recruit from Montreal CF Alistair Johnston set to replace him in their starting XI.

Union's director of professional football Oliver Ruhnert said on the purchase of Juranovic: "With his pace his experience and his ability, Josip is a great fit for us. We are convinced that in him we have signed a player who will quickly be of great help, and we are very happy to have him."

Juranovic said: "The transfer to Union fulfils my dream of being able to play in one of the best football leagues in the world. The Bundesliga is intense and robust, which suits my game. I'm looking forward to playing in front of the fans at the Alte Försterei soon. In Berlin, I want to improve even more and take the next step in my career."

A statement from Celtic read: “Josip Juranovic has joined the German Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin. The full-back joined Celtic from Legia Warsaw in August, 2021 before making his debut the same month. That was the first of 52 games, five of those from the bench, scoring six goals in the process while with the club.

“The Croatian defender has moved to the German club having won both the league title and the League Cup in his first season with the Hoops and he followed that up by reaching the Qatar World Cup semi-final with his national side where they lost to eventual winners, Argentina.

