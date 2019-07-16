Unai Emery's intervention, eye-watering Napoli bid, Arsenal to make third offer - latest from the Kieran Tierney transfer saga

It's another day in the 2019 Scottish football transfer window and that means more stories about Kieran Tierney's possible move away from Celtic.

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney.

We pick up the story from the Parkhead club rejecting a second offer from Arsenal for their beloved left-back. The Gunners had reportedly met the £25 million transfer valuation placed on the player by Celtic, but didn't satisfy the needs of the Ladbrokes Premiership champions as a sizable chunk of the fee was to be paid in clauses and installments.

Despite the latest set-back, Arsenal are understood to be ready to revise their offer and come back with a third bid, though it is being reported that they will not move over £25 million as a total valuation.

The Emirates hierarchy are now finding themselves on the end of some internal pressure as Unai Emery has made it clear to his bosses that he wants Tierney in his squad for next season and he wants the deal completed sooner rather than later.

Fans are also getting impatient with the transfer saga as they look for the club to stump up the cash Celtic are demanding or move on to another target.

Arsenal's indecision could open the door for Napoli to pinch the Scottish international from under their noses. Jim White reported on Sky Sports yesterday that a source close to Celtic said the Glasgow side were still expecting a bid from the Serie A club and that it could very well blow Arsenal's bid "out of the water".