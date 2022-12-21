Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was moved to describe has team’s decision-making in the penalty box “unacceptable” as he was left unenthused by aspects of their 2-1 win over Livingston.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou looks frustrated during the 2-1 win over Livingston. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

A plethora of balls drilled into the area found no takers to ensure an uncomfortable spell in the second period for his team - a goal conceded straight after going 2-0 up on the stroke of half time - and the upshot was the Australian subsequently questioning the approach of his attackers.

“It’s not [about being] clinical; it’s just being disciplined and being in those areas,” the Celtic manager said. “We still created chances but those numbers should be greater if we got on the end of things. It’s unacceptable – we work on it constantly so players know they should be in that area. People in the box weren’t doing their jobs. Balls flashed across goal but people weren’t there. It’s disappointing because we work on that constantly.

“We’ve had a lot of success playing that way so when it doesn’t happen I get frustrated because there’s no reason we shouldn’t do it. At 2-0 the game should have been over. We conceded a soft goal which we’ve not done a lot of either. We lost concentration for a moment. The second half was OK. We controlled the game but there wasn’t a great deal of rhythm.