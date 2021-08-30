UEFA force Celtic into Tuesday afternoon Europa League kick-off after police COP26 headache

General View which will host a Europa League game on Tuesday, October 19 at 3.30pm. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

A variety of factors including the influx of world leaders to Glasgow in November and UEFA Champions League scheduling has meant the change of fixture date from the customary Europa League to Tuesday, October 19, and a move to a mid-afternoon start to avoid clashing with UEFA’s premier club competition.

The club, which has frozen three-match ticket prices for season ticket holders at 2018/19 levels and offered individual match tickets, says it understands fans’ frustrations.

Police resources at the climate change conference mean no other major event can be permitted in the city during the summit, and a reverse fixture switch was also not able to be facilitated by police and stewards’ companies with Rangers also at home to Brondby in the same competition on the mirror date, October 21.

UEFA sanctioned a move away from a Thursday night – but insist the match must not clash with Champions League fixtures leading to the early Tuesday afternoon slot, brought forward more than two weeks from the planned matchday four on November 4.

Revealing the bizarre sequence leading to the unusual scheduling time, Celtic said: "We have been in extensive discussions with all relevant authorities, exhausting all avenues to try and establish a better solution for the club and our supporters, however none of these other options have been successful, due to either UEFA considerations, policing requirements or domestic fixture scheduling.

“Clearly this is an unfortunate and unique set of circumstances driven by COP26. We fully understand the frustrations of our supporters. We can assure our fans that we have made significant representation at the highest levels to try and avoid this eventuality.”

The UN climate change conference will be held across the SSE Hydro, Clyde Auditorium Armadillo and SECC from the end of October until November 12, and will see dignitaries and leaders from across the world descend on the city including US President Joe Biden and Pope Francis attend. It was also announced at the weekend that The Queen also planned to attend the summit in city.

Celtic’s fixtures against Bayer Leverkusen on September 30 and Real Betis on December 9 are unaffected.