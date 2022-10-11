UEFA fines: Celtic hit with sanctions - 'not fit for a sports event' - while Rangers and Hearts also have to pay up

The defending cinch Premiership champions have been fined a total of 19,500 euros for the use of pyrotechnics by their supporters during their home match against Real Madrid and for an anti-monarchy banner displayed by fans during the away match against Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland last month.

The fireworks fine totalled 4,250 euros, while the rap for the banner – which UEFA said was a "message not fit for a sports event (i.e. provocative banner)" – totalled 15,000 euros.

Rangers have also been fined 14,000 euros for “improper conduct of the team” against Napol after picking up six bookings and having James Sands, while Hearts have been fined 3,000 euros for "the lighting of fireworks and throwing of objects" by their fans during their Europa Conference League match against İstanbul Başakşehir FK at Tynecastle and 2,250 euros for the "throwing of objects" onto the pitch by fans during their against RFS in Latvia.

A general view of Celtic Park during a cinch Premiership match against Hearts.

