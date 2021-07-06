Two Celtic outcasts included in pre-season trip, Old Firm target completes move to Germany, Hibs eye Hamilton Accies ace - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham. Picture: SNS

Celtic outcasts included in pre-season trip

Celtic outcasts Olivier Ntcham and Boli Bolingoli were both included in the travelling party for the club’s pre-season trip to Wales. Ntcham had been training on his own after a proposed move to AEK Athens fell through, while Bolingoli was quickly shipped out to Basaksehir last term on loan after breaking Covid protocols with a secret trip to Spain, which, once discovered, saw the postponement of three Celtic matches. (Scottish Sun)

Praise for Rangers kid

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister praised the performance of 20-year-old midfielder Stephen Kelly as the Scottish champions began their pre-season programme with a 1-0 win over Partick Thistle at Firhill. (The Scotsman)

Old Firm target makes German switch

Rafael Santos Borre, who was linked with both Celtic and Rangers this summer as his contract expired with Argentine giants River Plate, has sealed a four-year contract with German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt. (Daily Record)

Hibs look to sign Odoffin

Hibs are looking to sign Hamilton Accies midfielder Hakeem Odoffin. The versatile ex-Livingston player excelled last term in the centre of the park for Brian Rice’s side, who will demand a transfer fee for a player who signed a one-year extension in the spring. (Daily Record)

Irvine joins St Pauli

Jackson Irvine has sent a farewell message to Hibs after penning a deal with German side St. Pauli. The Socceroos midfielder spent the second half of last season at Easter Road after signing a short-term deal during the January transfer window. (Evening News)

Jefferies leaves Hearts

Jim Jefferies has called time on his association with Hearts and left his role as a consultant to the Tynecastle board. The 70-year-old decided to move on with his contract up for renewal and owner Ann Budge stepping back from daily operations at the club. (Evening News)

Kelly returns to Motherwell

Graeme Alexander ‘played the long game’ to strike a deal with Queen’s Park Rangers and bring Liam Kelly back to the SPFL Premiership on a permanent deal. The former Rangers and Livingston goalkeeper spent the second half of last season on loan at Motherwell, making 21 appearances. (The Scotsman)

