Scottish Cup TV announcements made but quarter-final waits for Rangers and Celtic European ties

The last-eight draw, conducted by podcaster Paul Slane, paired the Old Firm with trips to Tayside – a logistical nightmare with both games set for the same street in the City of Discovery and date options limited by the Glasgow clubs’ European campaigns on Thursdays, effectively ruling out Saturday matchdays.

Instead Hearts’ home match with St Mirren will be shown on BBC One Scotland on the Saturday, March 12, at 7.45pm. Motherwell v Hibs will also follow on the terrestrial channel on Sunday at 12.30pm.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dundee’s match with Rangers, and neighbours United’s game at home to Celtic, have yet to be decided though are both expected to be shown on Premier Sports.

Sunday afternoon and Monday night have been suggested as options but Dundee United have been told to wait until Friday for clarification on the games.

A statement from Tannadice read: "We have been informed by the Scottish FA that it will likely be Friday before we know the date and time of the Scottish Cup quarter final versus Celtic.

“Discussions are ongoing between Scottish FA and broadcasters and further to this, the parties are also awaiting the outcome of European ties this week as potential future EURO fixtures will also shape the decision making process. At this point, we believe that the fixture will either take place Sunday afternoon or Monday evening. Saturday evening has been ruled out as an option on the advice of police.

“We know fans are keen to have this information and appreciate and thank you for your patience while the parties involved make their decision.”

The outcome of the UEFA Europa League and Conference League ties this week could have a bearing on the scheduling options.

Celtic are in Norway to face Bodo/Glimt on Thursday trailing 3-1 in the tie, while Rangers host German giants Borussia Dortmund on the same night leading 4-2. The fixture headache could be eased or extended depending on the results and progress of each.