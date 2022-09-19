'TV before fans' - Motherwell fans protest banner aimed at kick-off time of Celtic Premier Sports Cup clash

The Steelmen face Celtic in the cup next month at Fir Park. Instead of the usual 7.45pm kick-off, the game will begin at 6.15pm due to television coverage.

Premier Sports are showing Kilmarnock v Dundee United on Tuesday before a double bill of action on Wednesday.

Motherwell v Celtic is the first fixture at 6.15pm before Rangers’ meeting with Dundee at Ibrox is broadcast live at 8.15pm. Meanwhile, Aberdeen v Partick Thistle, which has not been picked for liver coverage, kicks off at 7.45pm.

Well fans held up a banner which read ‘6.15 kick off, TV before fans. F!ck Premier Sports!’

Motherwell face Rangers in the league on the previous Sunday meaning they are unable to play on the Tuesday, while Celtic are unable to play on the Thursday due to an early Saturday kick-off against Hearts the following Saturday.