The 24-year-old defender, who is currently with his national team Canada at the World Cup, has been earmarked as a transfer target by Celtic for some months and now manager Ange Postecoglou is making his move. Talks are now at an advanced stage, according to well-respected transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, who wrote on social media: “Celtic have reached verbal agreement with Montreal to sign Alistair Johnston on permanent deal, now waiting for final details. Johnston’s contract will be discussed in order to get the deal done and sealed.”