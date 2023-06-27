Tottenham confirm Ange Postecoglou's coaching staff including former Celtic assistant

All Sections
Tottenham have announced Ange Postecoglou’s coaching staff after he failed in a bid to take his former Celtic assistants with him.
Matthew Elder
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 11:02 BST
 Comment

Postecoglou was reportedly keen to take coaches John Kennedy and Gavin Strachan with him to Spurs but the duo are to remain at Celtic Park after being confirmed as part of Brendan Rodgers’ backroom team.

Spurs have, however, recruited one former Parkhead coach to work with their new manager with Chris Davies, formerly Rodgers’ assistant at Leicester and during his first spell in charge of Celtic, named as senior assistant coach.

Ryan Mason is also staying on at the club in an assistant coach capacity after the former Spurs midfielder took charge of the final six matches of the 2022-23 campaign. Doubts were cast over his long-term future after Mason repeatedly stated his readiness for management during his second interim stint with his old side, however, the once-capped England international will remain at Tottenham as part of Postecoglou’s backroom set-up.

Former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has named his coaching team at Tottenham. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)Former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has named his coaching team at Tottenham. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Former Crystal Palace and Australia midfielder Mile Jedinak will begin work with Tottenham on July 1 as an assistant coach and Matt Wells, who returned to the club to help Mason during his interim spell, will remain involved in the first-team set-up.

Rob Burch makes a return to Spurs as goalkeeper coach following spells with Fulham and Bournemouth.

