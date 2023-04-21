The 26-year-old Japanese midfielder arrived on a loan-to-buy deal in January from Yokohama F Marinos, where he worked with Postecoglou, and the Australian coach is pleased with the impact Iwata has made after starting two of the Hoops’ last three matches after being phased in gently to Scottish football following his January arrival from the J-League.

“He’s one I knew really well because I’ve managed him before so I knew what I was getting,” said Postecoglou in his broadcast press conference. “Tomoki is a really strong-willed, determined footballer who I always knew would try and be the best he could be.

“Before I brought him in here, I knew he would add to our environment with the way he goes about things. If you ask the lads, they’ll all tell you the same thing – he’s just an unbelievable trainer. But he’s also a quality player. I think he brings something different to our midfield. He’s a little bit of a hybrid. Even though he looks like a defensive midfielder, his background is that he started as a wing-back and then became a central defender in a back three with a licence to go forward.

Tomoki Iwata impressed for Celtic once more when handed a start against Kilmarnock.

“He’s got immense running power, he’s really strong, very mobile and technically very good on the ball. He’ll keep growing once he adjusts more and I think you’ll find he’ll be a player who plays that role very differently to anyone else. I’ve been a bit cautious about how much game time I’ve given him because I remember last year overloading the guys who had just come off a full Asian season and it can be to their detriment.