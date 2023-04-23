All Sections
Tomoki Iwata reveals where Celtic went wrong and why it won't be same against Rangers

Tomoki Iwata believes Celtic will regroup and right the wrongs of a 1-1 draw with Motherwell in time for Sunday’s huge Scottish Cup semi-final clash against Rangers.

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 22:30 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 23:07 BST
Celtic's Tomoki Iwata arrives ahead of a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Motherwell at Celtic Park, on April 22, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)Celtic's Tomoki Iwata arrives ahead of a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Motherwell at Celtic Park, on April 22, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Celtic's Tomoki Iwata arrives ahead of a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Motherwell at Celtic Park, on April 22, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Ange Postecoglou’s team dropped points in surprising fashion in their cinch Premiership encounter with the Steelmen, failing to build on a first-half opening goal from Callum McGregor. They were pegged back in the second half by Kevin van Veen’s equaliser and despite dominating possession thereafter, they could not find a way through a disciplined Motherwell backline. It was the first time that Celtic have dropped points at home in the league this season and Iwata knows restoring their usual levels will be required at Hampden against their fierce Glasgow rivals.

“Of course I am disappointed to only draw the match,” said Iwata. “Everything started from the period after we scored our first goal, because we couldn’t score another one. I think we made the game difficult by ourselves. Personally speaking, I couldn’t get involved as much as I wanted in the attacking situations during the match. I think I have to improve on that in the future. As a team, as I said before, we should have created more chances. Also, from the chances we did create, we should have scored. That’s what I think was missing in comparison with the last few games.”

Celtic defeated Rangers 2-1 at Hampden back in February to win the Viaplay Cup and overcame them 3-2 at home a few weeks ago to all but seal the Premiership crown. Japanese midfielder Iwata knows how vital victory is for the club’s aspirations of landing more silverware. “We definitely have time until the next game,” he said. “We just have to review what happened in this game and try again to do our attractive football. Getting a result is very important. Every minute in the game is going to be important for us. So we will try and take the opportunity to do everything we can. Our football is very attractive, I think. We put in 100 per cent and we just try to win the game every time.”

Iwata, a January signing from Yokohama F Marinos in his homeland, has been involved in the past two matches against Rangers and started against Motherwell once again in the absence of compatriot Reo Hatate, who is struggling to be fit for the Scottish Cup showdown. “I have played twice in the derby, in the League Cup final and in the league derby here at home,” said Iwata. “There were very good atmospheres in both of the games. Of course, though, it’s very important that we get the result. It’s not just about playing in a good atmosphere. Personally, I just need to prepare as well as I can for the next game. I enjoy the pressure because this is something you don’t really get often. But at the same time, I just want to perform well in each game. That’s what I need to do in the following games.”

Iwata arrived in Scotland a J-League champion and was voted the best player of the season. Nicknamed “the tank” by his team-mates, he is keen to add more medals to his collection. “Winning titles in Japan and getting the player of the year award was pretty precious to me,” he said. “Coming here, though, I had to switch my head again. Now I’m with Celtic, I’m trying to achieve something here but nothing has been done yet.”

