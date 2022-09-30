Tom Rogic set for West Brom debut after Celtic icon wows Steve Bruce in training
Former Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic is in line to make his West Brom debut after impressing manager Steve Bruce in training.
The Australian international has been working on his fitness since signing for the Baggies on a free transfer in mid-September after calling time on his Parkhead career at the end of last season.
The 29-year-old is now set to make his English Championship bow against Swansea City at The Hawthorns on Saturday in what will be his first competitive match since leaving Celtic in May.
Bruce said: “He will be involved.
“These last couple of weeks have allowed us to get plenty of intense work into him in a bid to get him as close to where we need him to be in a physical sense.
“He’s crammed a lot of work in over the last ten days.
“Having watched him over the international break in training, he’s a very, very good footballer.
“I’m sure he’s going to be a big addition for us.”
