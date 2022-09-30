News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Tom Rogic set for West Brom debut after Celtic icon wows Steve Bruce in training

Former Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic is in line to make his West Brom debut after impressing manager Steve Bruce in training.

By Matthew Elder
Friday, 30th September 2022, 11:13 am

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Australian international has been working on his fitness since signing for the Baggies on a free transfer in mid-September after calling time on his Parkhead career at the end of last season.

The 29-year-old is now set to make his English Championship bow against Swansea City at The Hawthorns on Saturday in what will be his first competitive match since leaving Celtic in May.

Bruce said: “He will be involved.

Tom Rogic set to play his first match since leaving Celtic after Steve Bruce confirmed he is line to make his West Brom debut on Saturday. (Photo by Jonathan DiMaggio/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Hide Ad

“These last couple of weeks have allowed us to get plenty of intense work into him in a bid to get him as close to where we need him to be in a physical sense.

“He’s crammed a lot of work in over the last ten days.

“Having watched him over the international break in training, he’s a very, very good footballer.

“I’m sure he’s going to be a big addition for us.”

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Warriors star stuns team-mates by switching support from Rangers to Celtic

Tom RogicSteve BruceWest BromSwansea City
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.