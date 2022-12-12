News you can trust since 1817
Tom Rogic scores stunning first West Brom goal as ex-Celtic star turns game from the subs bench

Tom Rogic has broken his scoring duck for West Brom – and in typically stunning fashion – to help his side come from behind to claim a 2-1 victory at Sunderland.

By Matthew Elder
14 minutes ago
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 10:17pm
Former Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic scores his first WBA goal in the 2-1 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Former Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic scores his first WBA goal in the 2-1 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The former Celtic midfielder came off the bench in the 58th minute with his side trailing by a goal after former Rangers loanee Amad Diallo opened the scoring for the hosts from the penalty spot in the first-half.

Rogic struck the equaliser 12 minutes after coming on, hitting a sweet finish with the outside of his left foot from the edge of the box that left Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson with no chance, paving their way for West Brom to win the match with Daryl Dike grabbing the winner eight minutes from time.

The 29-year-old Australian international, who left Celtic in May after nine trophy-laden seasons at Parkhead, signed for West Brom in September but has only managed one start and five substitute appearances for the Baggies thus far.

He was left out of the Socceroos squad for the World Cup in Qatar but he has issued a reminder of his quality – and knack for scoring big goals – with an impressive first strike in English football.

