Tom Rogic Celtic displays catch the eye as Australia boss plots international return

Tom Rogic has been in impressive form for Celtic (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Having appeared to be on his way out of Parkhead last season, the 28-year-old midfielder is enjoying a renaissance under compatriot Ange Postecoglou, starting the last four matches under the new Celtic boss and looking back to his best.

Rogic has not played for his country since a 1-0 win over Jordan in November 2019 having pulled out of the most recent Australia squad for the World Cup qualifers in June in order to concentrate on Celtic's Euro qualifiers.

The Socceroos take on China and Vietnam in World Cup qualifiers early next month, the first of ten final-round clashes taking place in the coming months in the race for Qatar 2022, and Arnold is already formulating plans for having Rogic back involved.

"It's great to see that Tommy Rogic starting with Ange (Postecoglou) at Celtic and scoring," the Australia boss said.

"Tommy is playing under Ange as an eight so I could always have a great midfield of [Aaron] Mooy, Rogic and [Ajdin] Hrustic.

“But I could also play Rogic as a false nine and then you've got Jackson Irvine, so we've got depth.

"My strategy has always been around the national team you play the players to their strengths. The players make the system, the system doesn't make the players - so we obviously look at making sure we're playing those players in roles that they feel comfortable and their strengths are at.

"It's just great to see Tommy back on the pitch in doing well."